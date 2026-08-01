France, Japan and India Join Forces to Help Sri Lanka Break Free from Chinese Debt Burden

In a significant development for Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery, three major world powers — France, Japan, and India — have been working in coordination to help the island nation restructure its substantial debt obligations, much of which is owed to China.

A Collaborative Push for Debt Relief

Sri Lanka, which suffered one of its worst economic crises in recent memory, has been navigating complex negotiations with multiple creditors as part of its broader effort to stabilise its finances and restore investor confidence. The coordinated involvement of France, Japan, and India marks a notable shift in international diplomatic engagement around the country's debt restructuring process.

The three nations have emerged as key players in pushing for a fair and transparent resolution that would ease Sri Lanka's repayment burden, particularly with regard to loans extended by Chinese state-linked institutions for large-scale infrastructure projects across the country.

The Weight of Chinese Lending

Over the past two decades, Sri Lanka accumulated significant debt through Chinese-funded infrastructure projects, including ports, highways, and power facilities. Critics have long argued that several of these financing arrangements placed the country in a vulnerable position, limiting its fiscal flexibility during times of economic stress.

The situation came to a head in 2022 when Sri Lanka declared its first-ever sovereign default, triggering a humanitarian and economic emergency that saw fuel shortages, long power cuts, and widespread public unrest that ultimately led to a change of government.

India and Japan Lead the Official Creditor Committee

India and Japan have played a particularly active role as co-chairs of the Official Creditor Committee overseeing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, working alongside France which represents European creditor interests. Together, they have sought to ensure that debt relief terms are equitable and that all major creditors, including China, contribute meaningfully to the restructuring process.

Their collective pressure has been widely credited with encouraging broader participation in the restructuring framework, helping Sri Lanka move closer to a sustainable debt resolution that meets the conditions set out under its International Monetary Fund programme.

A Strategic Interest Beyond Finance

Analysts note that the involvement of India, Japan, and France is not purely financial in nature. Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean means that its economic and political alignment carries significant geopolitical weight, making its stability a shared interest among Indo-Pacific partners.

For Sri Lanka, the coordinated support of these three nations offers not only a pathway out of its current debt difficulties but also the prospect of stronger economic ties and investment partnerships that could support long-term growth and resilience.

As negotiations continue, Sri Lankan authorities have expressed cautious optimism that a comprehensive debt resolution agreement can be finalised, paving the way for renewed economic stability and improved living standards for the country's citizens.

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