Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to Champion Wildlife Conservation at Sri Lankan Leopard Day 2026

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is set to host Sri Lankan Leopard Day 2026 in Colombo this Saturday, January 1, in a move that signals growing political attention toward the island's wildlife conservation efforts.

The event will bring together conservationists, researchers, and environmental advocates to shine a spotlight on the Sri Lankan leopard, one of the country's most iconic and endangered species.

A Platform for Conservation

Sri Lankan Leopard Day serves as an important annual occasion to raise public awareness about the threats facing the country's apex predator, which is found only on the island of Sri Lanka and is classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

By hosting the event, Premadasa is expected to use his public platform to advocate for stronger protections for the species and its natural habitat, drawing attention to an issue that environmentalists say deserves greater urgency from policymakers.

Why It Matters

The Sri Lankan leopard is a subspecies unique to the island and plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

Habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching remain persistent threats to the population.

Events such as this help mobilise public support and encourage policy-level commitments to conservation.

The gathering in Colombo is expected to facilitate dialogue between scientists and decision-makers, creating an opportunity to align conservation research with national environmental policy.

Sri Lankan Leopard Day is observed as a dedicated moment for the nation to reflect on its responsibility to protect one of its most treasured and threatened wild inhabitants.

Further details regarding the programme and participants are anticipated ahead of Saturday's event.