Container Truck Owner Claims Victims Were Racing Before Fatal Negombo Crash

The owner of the container truck involved in a deadly motorcycle accident in Negombo has alleged that the two young men who lost their lives were engaged in a street race at the time of the collision, raising fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Owner Breaks Silence on Fatal Crash

Speaking publicly for the first time since the accident, the container truck owner insisted that the victims were racing their motorcycles when they collided with his vehicle. The claim has added a new dimension to the investigation into the crash, which claimed the lives of two youths and sent shockwaves through the Negombo community.

Differing Accounts Emerge

The truck owner's version of events stands in contrast to accounts circulating among the victims' families and the wider public, many of whom have expressed grief and anger following the deaths. Authorities are now tasked with reconciling these conflicting narratives as part of their ongoing inquiry.

The fatal collision occurred in the Negombo area and involved a container truck and at least two motorcyclists.

Both young men died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The truck owner has alleged the motorcyclists were racing at the time of impact.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are expected to examine all available evidence, including eyewitness testimonies, CCTV footage, and forensic data from the scene. The findings of this investigation are likely to determine whether any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.

The Negombo crash has once again drawn attention to the persistent issue of reckless riding and street racing on Sri Lankan roads, a concern that traffic authorities and road safety advocates have repeatedly warned about in recent years.

Authorities urge members of the public with any information relevant to the investigation to come forward and assist police in establishing a clear picture of what took place.

The families of the deceased are yet to respond formally to the truck owner's allegations. As the investigation progresses, the truth behind this tragedy remains a matter of significant public interest in the Negombo region and beyond.

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