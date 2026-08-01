Colombo High Court Jails Two Ex-Cops and Civilian for 2008 Dehiwela Cash Robbery

Two former police officers and a civilian have been handed rigorous imprisonment sentences by the Colombo High Court after being found guilty in connection with a cash robbery that took place in Dehiwela in 2008, bringing a long-running case to a close more than 16 years after the offence was committed.

Verdict Delivered After Lengthy Trial

Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli delivered the verdict following a protracted legal process, convicting all three accused on charges related to the robbery, which occurred in the wake of an altercation in the Dehiwela area.

The case drew particular public attention given that two of the three individuals convicted had served as members of the Sri Lanka Police, a fact that lent additional gravity to the proceedings and the eventual outcome.

A Case Spanning Over a Decade

The conviction marks the conclusion of a case that has wound its way through the Sri Lankan judicial system for well over a decade. The lengthy duration of the trial reflects the complex nature of proceedings involving law enforcement personnel accused of criminal conduct.

The sentencing of former police officers for a robbery offence underscores the judiciary's commitment to holding individuals accountable regardless of their prior positions within state institutions.

Further details regarding the length of the sentences imposed and the identities of the convicted individuals are expected to be made available through official court communications.