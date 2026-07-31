Sri Lanka's Pathirage Claims Commonwealth Games Javelin Gold as India's Neeraj Settles for Silver

Sri Lanka celebrated a golden moment at the Commonwealth Games as Lakshya Pathirage claimed the top prize in the men's javelin throw event, outshining a star-studded field that included India's celebrated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

A Historic Victory for Sri Lanka

Pathirage delivered a standout performance to secure the gold medal in the javelin competition, marking a significant achievement for Sri Lankan athletics on the Commonwealth stage. The victory will be remembered as one of the country's most memorable moments in track and field at the Games.

Neeraj and Yashvir Complete the Podium

India's Neeraj Chopra, widely regarded as one of the world's premier javelin throwers and a reigning Olympic gold medallist, had to settle for the silver medal on this occasion. Fellow Indian athlete Yashvir Singh rounded out the podium, claiming the bronze medal to ensure India still took home two medals from the event.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Sport

The result represents a remarkable triumph for Sri Lanka, with Pathirage proving he is capable of competing at the very highest level of the sport. Finishing ahead of Neeraj Chopra — a global icon of javelin throwing — underlines the quality of this gold medal performance and will inspire a new generation of Sri Lankan athletes.

The win is expected to generate significant excitement back home, with fans and sporting officials alike celebrating what stands as a landmark result for the island nation at the Commonwealth Games.

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