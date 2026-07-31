Kite-Flying Near Highways Poses Deadly Risk, Public Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities have issued a public warning following a alarming incident in which a kite string became entangled with a moving vehicle on a highway, raising serious concerns about the dangers of flying kites in close proximity to major roads.

A Close Call on the Highway

The incident, which was captured on video, highlighted just how quickly a seemingly harmless recreational activity can turn life-threatening. As the vehicle travelled along the highway, the kite string — taut and near-invisible at speed — caught on the moving vehicle, creating an extremely hazardous situation for both the vehicle's occupants and bystanders in the vicinity.

Footage of the incident has since circulated widely, drawing significant public attention and prompting urgent appeals from authorities for greater responsibility when engaging in outdoor leisure activities near busy roads.

The Hidden Dangers of Kite Strings

While kite flying is a beloved pastime enjoyed by families and children across Sri Lanka, experts warn that kite strings — particularly those made from sharp or reinforced materials — can cause catastrophic injuries and accidents when they come into contact with fast-moving vehicles.

Kite strings can act like a wire, capable of injuring motorcyclists and other road users at high speed.

Strings that snap under tension can recoil violently, posing a risk to those holding the kite as well as nearby pedestrians.

Entanglement with a vehicle's wheels or bodywork can cause the driver to lose control, potentially resulting in a serious collision.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

In light of the incident, members of the public are being strongly urged to avoid flying kites anywhere near highways, expressways, or other high-traffic roads. Open fields and designated recreational spaces, well away from vehicular traffic, are considered the only appropriate locations for the activity.

The public is reminded that what may appear to be innocent fun can have devastating consequences when practised irresponsibly near roads where vehicles travel at high speed.

Parents are also being asked to supervise children closely during kite-flying activities and to ensure that sessions take place in safe, open environments far removed from any road infrastructure.

A Timely Reminder for All

As Sri Lanka enters seasons typically associated with favourable winds and increased outdoor activity, this incident serves as a timely reminder that public safety must always take precedence over recreation. Authorities have indicated they will continue to monitor such activities and may take further measures if dangerous behaviour near roadways persists.

The public is encouraged to report any instances of kite flying near highways or expressways to the relevant authorities to help prevent a potentially fatal accident.