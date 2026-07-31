Imesha Dulani's Historic T20I Century Steers Sri Lanka Women to Emphatic Victory

Sri Lanka women's cricket has a new milestone to celebrate after Imesha Dulani blazed her way to a maiden T20 International century, powering her side to a commanding and comfortable victory in what was a landmark moment for the island nation's women's game.

A Historic Innings

Dulani's breathtaking hundred marked the first time the talented batter had reached three figures in the T20 International format, a feat that underlined her growing stature as one of Sri Lanka's most promising batting talents. The century came at a crucial moment for the side, providing the foundation for a total that ultimately proved too much for the opposition to chase down.

Dominant Team Performance

Sri Lanka's victory was not merely built on one individual's brilliance, though Dulani's innings was undoubtedly the centrepiece of the performance. The team collectively rose to the occasion, executing their plans with discipline both with the bat and in the field to seal the win convincingly.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket

The achievement adds another bright chapter to the story of women's cricket in Sri Lanka, a format that has been steadily gaining recognition and support across the country. Centuries in T20 Internationals remain rare and special accomplishments, making Dulani's effort all the more significant.

Fans and cricket administrators alike will hope that this breakthrough innings serves as a springboard for Dulani and the Sri Lanka women's team as they continue their journey on the international stage.

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