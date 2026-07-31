Imesha Dulani's Maiden Century Powers Sri Lanka Women to Series-Opening Victory

Sri Lanka Women made a stunning start to their series campaign as Imesha Dulani marked a historic personal milestone with her maiden international century, steering her side to a commanding victory and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

A Career-Defining Knock

Dulani's maiden hundred proved to be the defining moment of the contest, as she carried Sri Lanka's batting effort with composure and confidence far beyond her years. The innings was a masterclass in pacing a chase, with the young batter anchoring the pursuit from start to finish and ensuring her team never lost their way during the run hunt.

Set a target of 177, Sri Lanka's women rose to the occasion with purpose, and it was Dulani who stood tallest when it mattered most. Her century not only guided the team over the line but did so with a clarity of intent that will have impressed selectors and fans alike.

Sri Lanka Take Control

The victory hands Sri Lanka a crucial advantage as the series gets underway, with the team now in a strong position heading into the remaining fixtures. The performance underlined the growing depth and ambition within Sri Lankan women's cricket, with players increasingly stepping up on the big stage.

For Dulani personally, the milestone is one she and Sri Lankan cricket supporters will remember fondly. Scoring a maiden century while chasing down a competitive total in a series opener is no small feat, and the knock is sure to cement her place as one of the most exciting young talents in the national setup.

Growing Momentum for Women's Cricket

This result continues a period of encouraging progress for the Sri Lanka Women's team, who have been working hard to establish themselves as a competitive force in the international arena. Victories built on individual brilliance combined with collective team effort are exactly the kind of performances the squad needs to build momentum and confidence going forward.

Cricket fans across the island will be eager to see whether Sri Lanka can press home their advantage and seal the series in the matches still to come.

Related Video