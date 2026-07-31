Sri Lanka Court Issues Death Sentence to Former Defence Official Over Easter Sunday Bombings

A Sri Lankan court has handed down a death sentence to a former defence official in connection with the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, marking a significant milestone in the long-running legal proceedings stemming from one of the country's deadliest terrorist attacks.

A Landmark Verdict

The sentencing represents one of the most consequential judicial outcomes in Sri Lanka's efforts to deliver justice for the April 21, 2019 attacks, which targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The coordinated suicide bombings shocked the nation and drew widespread international condemnation.

The convicted former defence official is among a number of individuals who have faced prosecution in relation to the attacks, with courts examining the extent to which security and intelligence failures may have contributed to the tragedy. Prior warnings about a potential attack had reportedly been circulated among senior officials before the bombings took place, raising serious questions about accountability at the highest levels of the security establishment.

Years in the Making

The legal proceedings following the Easter Sunday attacks have been lengthy and complex, involving multiple suspects, extensive evidence gathering, and considerable public scrutiny. Families of victims have long called for justice and transparency, demanding that all individuals — regardless of rank or position — be held fully accountable for their roles in either carrying out or failing to prevent the carnage.

The attacks were carried out by a local Islamist extremist group with reported links to the Islamic State. The bombings struck three churches — in Negombo, Batticaloa, and Colombo — as well as three five-star hotels in the capital, during Easter morning services and breakfast hours, targeting both Sri Lankan worshippers and foreign tourists.

Calls for Accountability

Civil society groups and victims' advocates have consistently argued that accountability must extend beyond the immediate perpetrators to encompass those within the security apparatus who may have neglected their duties or suppressed critical intelligence. The death sentence issued against the former defence official is likely to reignite debate about the broader institutional failures that allowed the attacks to occur.

Sri Lanka retains the death penalty in law, though executions have not been carried out in several decades. It remains to be seen whether the sentence will ultimately be upheld through any appeals process that may follow.

The verdict is expected to be closely watched by the families of victims, legal observers, and the international community, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to reckon with the full human and institutional cost of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

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