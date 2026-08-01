Dulani's Blazing Century Powers Sri Lanka to Series-Opening T20I Victory Over Pakistan
Imesha Dulani etched her name into Sri Lankan cricket history with a stunning unbeaten century, single-handedly steering her side to a commanding series-opening T20I triumph over Pakistan.
A Historic Knock Under Pressure
Dulani was in devastating form as she smashed 101 not out off just 64 deliveries, guiding Sri Lanka to their target of 177 with an over to spare. The innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, and it proved more than enough to overcome a spirited batting display from Pakistan's top order earlier in the match.
The knock holds significant historical weight — it was only the fifth century ever recorded by a Sri Lankan batter in Women's T20 International cricket, making Dulani's achievement all the more remarkable.
Sri Lanka Take the Series Lead
With the victory secured, Sri Lanka now hold a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested remainder of the contest between the two Asian rivals.
Pakistan's top order had provided their side with a platform worthy of defending, but Sri Lanka's batters — led emphatically by Dulani — proved equal to the challenge, chasing down the total with authority and composure.
A Moment to Celebrate
For Sri Lankan cricket fans, Dulani's century is a landmark moment — a reminder of the growing depth and quality within the women's game on the island. Her performance will no doubt inspire the next generation of cricketers and signals a confident mood within the Sri Lanka camp heading into the rest of the series.
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dont sleep on this team, women's cricket in this country is growing fast
fifth ever century for SL in T20Is and she scored it against Pakistan, big moment
Dulani is absolutely on fire, what a knock from her honestly
yes but lets see if she can do this consistently, one match means nothing