Sri Lanka Opens Applications for National AI Awards 2026 to Honour Innovation Leaders

Sri Lanka is calling on individuals, organisations, and institutions to submit their applications for the National AI Awards 2026, a prestigious initiative designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievement in artificial intelligence across the island.

A Platform to Showcase AI Excellence

The National AI Awards 2026 has been established as a landmark event in Sri Lanka's growing technology calendar, offering a dedicated stage for the country's brightest minds and most innovative enterprises to gain national recognition for their work in artificial intelligence.

The awards aim to spotlight pioneering contributions that are shaping the future of AI in Sri Lanka, spanning industries such as healthcare, finance, education, agriculture, and public services, among others.

Who Can Apply?

Applications are open to a broad range of participants, including:

Individual AI researchers and developers

Private sector companies leveraging AI-driven solutions

Academic institutions and research bodies

Government agencies and public sector organisations

Startups and emerging technology ventures

Why These Awards Matter

As Sri Lanka continues to position itself as a competitive player in the global digital economy, initiatives such as the National AI Awards play a vital role in encouraging homegrown innovation, attracting investment, and inspiring the next generation of technology professionals.

The awards represent a significant opportunity for Sri Lanka to celebrate the talent and ingenuity that is already transforming industries and communities across the country.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to prepare their submissions and take advantage of this opportunity to gain visibility, credibility, and recognition at the national level.

How to Apply

Interested parties are advised to follow official announcements from the organising body regarding application deadlines, eligibility criteria, and submission guidelines. Those working in the artificial intelligence space are strongly encouraged not to miss this opportunity to have their contributions acknowledged on a national platform.

The National AI Awards 2026 is expected to be a milestone moment in Sri Lanka's AI journey, reinforcing the country's commitment to embracing emerging technologies for sustainable development and economic growth.

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