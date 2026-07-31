ED Raids Coimbatore Home of Suspect Linked to Sri Lanka's 2019 Easter Sunday Bombings

Indian federal investigators have searched the Coimbatore residence of a man accused in connection with the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday serial bombings in Sri Lanka, as authorities continue to dig deeper into the financial networks that allegedly supported the attacks.

Enforcement Directorate Moves on Money Trail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India conducted the search operation at the suspect's home in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday as part of a wide-ranging probe into suspected money laundering and illicit financial transactions tied to the bombings.

The raid signals a significant cross-border dimension to the ongoing investigation, highlighting how financial threads from the April 2019 attacks may extend well beyond Sri Lankan soil into neighbouring India.

Background: The Easter Sunday Attacks

The Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019 remain one of the deadliest terrorist strikes in Sri Lanka's history. Coordinated suicide bomb attacks targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across Colombo, Negombo, and Batticaloa, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacks were linked to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath, which had alleged ties to the Islamic State.

Investigation Reaches Across Borders

The ED's latest move underscores the increasingly international scope of efforts to trace the funding and logistical support behind the attacks. Investigators are believed to be examining financial transactions that may have moved between Sri Lanka and India in the period surrounding the bombings.

Sri Lankan authorities have long maintained that the full network of financiers and facilitators behind the attacks has yet to be completely dismantled, and Thursday's search operation suggests that Indian agencies are actively cooperating in efforts to close those gaps.

Further details regarding the identity of the suspect and the specific findings of the search are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The ED has not yet issued a formal public statement on the outcome of the raid.

Related Video