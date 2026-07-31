Sajith Premadasa Urges Washington to Maintain Support for Sri Lanka's Economic Turnaround

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on the United States to sustain its support for Sri Lanka as the island nation continues its slow but steady recovery from one of the worst economic crises in its post-independence history.

A Plea for Continued Partnership

Premadasa made the appeal during discussions with US officials, underlining the critical role that international backing — both financial and diplomatic — has played in stabilising Sri Lanka's battered economy. He stressed that continued American engagement remains vital as the country works to consolidate the fragile gains made over the past two years.

The opposition leader emphasised that Sri Lanka's recovery journey is far from complete, and that sustained external support from key partners such as the United States would be instrumental in ensuring the country does not slide back into economic turmoil.

Sri Lanka's Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Sri Lanka has been navigating a painful economic restructuring process following the catastrophic 2022 crisis, which saw the country default on its foreign debt for the first time, face crippling fuel and medicine shortages, and witness widespread public unrest that ultimately toppled the then government.

Since then, Colombo has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund under a bailout programme, while simultaneously engaging bilateral partners to renegotiate debt obligations and attract fresh investment.

Sri Lanka secured an IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement to anchor its reform programme

Debt restructuring negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors have been a central priority

Foreign reserves, though still fragile, have shown improvement from critically low levels

Bipartisan Significance

Premadasa's outreach to Washington is notable given that it comes from the opposition benches, signalling a degree of cross-party consensus on the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States during this sensitive period.

The economic wellbeing of the Sri Lankan people must transcend political divides, and securing the goodwill of strategic partners like the US is a national imperative, not a partisan one.

Analysts observe that with Sri Lanka still under close IMF scrutiny and facing significant repayment obligations in the years ahead, continued goodwill from major Western economies, particularly the United States, could prove decisive in shaping investor confidence and the broader trajectory of the country's recovery.

As Colombo seeks to rebuild credibility on the global stage, gestures of solidarity from influential partners are expected to remain a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's foreign economic diplomacy in the near term.