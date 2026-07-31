Vietnamese Airlines Set to Boost Direct Air Links With Sri Lanka

New Routes Signal Growing Aviation Ties Between Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Vietnamese airlines are expanding their regional footprint with the launch of direct flights to Sri Lanka, marking a significant development in air connectivity between the two Asian nations.

The move is expected to strengthen travel and tourism ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, opening up fresh opportunities for holidaymakers, business travellers, and trade delegations travelling between the two countries.

Tourism and Trade Potential

Direct air links between Colombo and Vietnamese cities are anticipated to give a considerable boost to inbound tourism in Sri Lanka, as Vietnam's growing middle class increasingly looks beyond traditional destinations for leisure travel. Sri Lanka, with its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and wildlife experiences, is well positioned to attract Vietnamese visitors.

For Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has been on a steady recovery path in recent years, the addition of a Vietnamese carrier represents a valuable new source market.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Travellers

Sri Lankan travellers stand to benefit as well, gaining more convenient access to Vietnam — a destination rapidly rising in popularity for its cuisine, history, and scenic landscapes. Direct connectivity removes the inconvenience and added cost of transit stops through third-country hubs.

Improved access for leisure and business travellers between the two countries

Potential growth in bilateral trade supported by better air freight options

Increased competition on regional routes, which could lead to more competitive airfares

Broader Regional Significance

The expansion of Vietnamese airline services into Sri Lanka also reflects a broader trend of Southeast Asian carriers deepening their presence across South Asia. As Bandaranaike International Airport continues to position itself as a regional hub, new route additions from emerging aviation markets such as Vietnam are seen as a positive signal for the island's long-term connectivity ambitions.

Further details regarding specific carriers, flight frequencies, and commencement dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.