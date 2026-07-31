Former Minister Mervyn Silva Accused of Holding Over Rs. 600 Million in Unexplained Wealth

Former Sri Lankan Minister Mervyn Silva is facing serious legal scrutiny after court proceedings in an unexplained assets case against him revealed allegations that he has accumulated wealth exceeding Rs. 600 million that he cannot legally account for, according to a report by state-run Sinhala newspaper Dinamina.

Allegations Surface in Court

The case, which is proceeding through the Sri Lankan court system, centres on claims that Silva amassed a substantial fortune during his time in public office — assets that investigators allege are disproportionate to his known and legitimate sources of income. The figure cited in court reportedly surpasses Rs. 600 million, making it one of the more significant unexplained wealth cases involving a former government minister in recent times.

A Controversial Political Figure

Mervyn Silva, a former Parliamentarian and Minister who served under the Rajapaksa administration, has long been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan politics. He has previously attracted controversy and public attention on numerous occasions throughout his political career.

The unexplained assets charge is among the more serious legal challenges he has faced, as such cases are pursued by authorities specifically where individuals in public life are suspected of acquiring wealth through corrupt or illicit means that cannot be justified through declared earnings or legitimate financial activity.

Legal Process Ongoing

The case remains before the courts and proceedings are continuing. No final verdict has been delivered at this stage. As court hearings progress, further details surrounding the nature of the alleged assets and the evidence presented by investigators are expected to emerge.

The Dinamina report, drawing on developments from within the courtroom, has brought renewed public attention to the matter at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with calls for greater accountability among those who have held positions of political power.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this case as they unfold.

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