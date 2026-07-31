BASL Urges Government to Protect Judicial Independence Amid Controversial Constitutional Amendment Push

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on the government to honour and preserve the independence of the judiciary, raising serious concerns over a proposed constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement age of judges serving in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Association Demands Caution on Judicial Reforms

In a strongly worded appeal, the BASL urged authorities to halt any moves to proceed with the proposed constitutional changes until broader consensus and proper deliberation have been achieved. The association stressed that any amendment touching on the structure or tenure of the country's highest judicial offices must be approached with the utmost care and transparency.

The proposed amendment, which seeks to raise the retirement age of judges including those at the apex court level, has drawn scrutiny from legal circles who fear it could compromise the separation of powers — a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's democratic framework.

Concerns Over Judicial Impartiality

The BASL's position underscores a wider anxiety within Sri Lanka's legal community that changes to judicial retirement provisions, if pushed through without adequate consultation, could be perceived as an attempt by the executive to influence the composition and direction of the country's highest courts.

Legal experts have long maintained that the independence of the judiciary is not merely a constitutional principle but a practical safeguard for citizens seeking impartial justice. Any perception that sitting governments could manipulate judicial appointments or tenures, they argue, erodes public trust in the entire legal system.

BASL's Role as a Watchdog

As the primary professional body representing lawyers across the island, the BASL has historically played a vocal role in defending constitutional values and the rule of law in Sri Lanka. This latest intervention continues that tradition, signalling the legal fraternity's readiness to scrutinise legislative proposals that may affect judicial integrity.

The association has not ruled out further action should the government choose to press ahead with the amendment without addressing the concerns raised by the legal community and other stakeholders.

At the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal public response to the BASL's appeal.

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