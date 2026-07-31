Sri Lankan Catholics Hold Solemn March Demanding Truth and Justice at Chemmani Mass Grave Site

A Call for Accountability at a Site of Sorrow

Sri Lankan Catholics have gathered at the Chemmani mass grave site in a solemn march, raising their voices in a united call for truth and justice over one of the country's most haunting unresolved tragedies. The demonstration underscored the enduring grief of families who have waited decades for answers regarding the fate of their loved ones.

The Weight of Chemmani's History

The Chemmani site, located in the northern Jaffna district, has long stood as a painful symbol of the human cost of Sri Lanka's protracted civil conflict. Mass graves discovered at the location have been at the centre of longstanding demands for a credible investigation into alleged wartime atrocities. For many families, particularly from the Tamil community of the north, the site represents unanswered questions that have never been adequately addressed by successive governments.

The Church Stands With the Bereaved

The Catholic community's participation in the march signals a continued commitment by the Church to stand alongside those who suffer injustice. Religious leaders and lay faithful joined together, making clear that the pursuit of truth is not merely a political matter but a moral and humanitarian imperative.

Participants called for a transparent and independent investigation into the mass grave site

Families of the disappeared renewed appeals for official recognition of their suffering

Religious leaders emphasised the need for accountability as a foundation for genuine reconciliation

Reconciliation Demands Honest Reckoning

Organisers of the march stressed that sustainable peace in Sri Lanka cannot be built without first confronting the painful realities of the past. They urged the government to take concrete steps toward establishing a credible transitional justice mechanism that would bring dignity to victims and closure to their families.

True reconciliation is impossible without truth. The families of those buried at Chemmani deserve answers, and Sri Lanka as a nation deserves accountability.

As Sri Lanka continues its long road toward post-war healing, events such as this march serve as a powerful reminder that the country's wounds remain open. For many who gathered at Chemmani, the march was not simply a demonstration — it was an act of remembrance, faith, and an unwavering insistence that the truth must one day come to light.

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