United States Files WTO Complaint Against Sri Lanka Over Used Vehicle Import Tariffs

Washington Challenges Colombo's Trade Barriers on Second-Hand Automobiles

The United States has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) targeting Sri Lanka's tariff regime on imported used vehicles, marking a significant development in trade relations between the two countries.

Washington's move signals growing frustration over what American trade officials consider restrictive import duties that unfairly burden second-hand vehicle exports entering the Sri Lankan market. The complaint formally initiates a WTO dispute settlement process, which could ultimately lead to binding rulings on whether Sri Lanka's tariff structure complies with its international trade obligations.

What the Complaint Entails

Under WTO dispute settlement procedures, the filing of a complaint triggers a mandatory consultation period between the two member states. Should those consultations fail to produce a mutually agreeable resolution, the matter may proceed to a formal panel review, with the potential for enforceable trade remedies.

Sri Lanka has in recent years maintained high import tariffs on used vehicles as part of broader efforts to manage foreign exchange outflows and protect the domestic automotive retail sector. However, such measures can attract scrutiny from trading partners who argue the barriers exceed permissible levels under WTO agreements.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which is currently navigating a fragile economic recovery following its historic 2022 financial crisis, the dispute carries considerable significance. The country has been working to stabilise its foreign reserves and restructure its economy, making its trade relationships with major partners like the United States particularly sensitive.

A prolonged WTO dispute could add pressure on Colombo to revisit its tariff policies on used vehicle imports, potentially opening the market further to foreign competition. Local vehicle dealers and importers are likely to monitor developments closely, as any policy shift could meaningfully alter market dynamics.

Broader Trade Context

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most important trading partners, particularly in the apparel and textile sectors. Any escalation in trade tensions between the two nations could have wider implications beyond the automotive sector, raising questions about the overall health of the bilateral trade relationship at a critical juncture for the island nation's economy.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue an official public response to the WTO complaint. Further developments are expected as the formal consultation process gets underway.