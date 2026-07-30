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UDA's Crescendo Apartment Complex in Malabe Set to Welcome Middle-Income Families as Construction Nears Finish Line

30 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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UDA's Crescendo Apartment Complex in Malabe Set to Welcome Middle-Income Families as Construction Nears Finish Line

The Urban Development Authority (UDA) is closing in on the completion of its Crescendo apartment project in Malabe, a development specifically designed to provide quality housing for middle-income families in the country.

A Step Forward for Affordable Urban Housing

The Crescendo project represents a significant push by the UDA to address the growing demand for affordable yet modern residential options in and around the greater Colombo area. Malabe, long recognised as one of the fastest-developing suburbs on the outskirts of the capital, has been identified as a prime location for such an initiative.

The development is aimed at bridging the gap between low-cost housing schemes and the premium apartment market, offering middle-income earners an opportunity to secure a home in a well-connected and rapidly urbanising locality.

UDA's Continued Role in Urban Development

As the primary state body responsible for planned urban growth in Sri Lanka, the UDA has been at the forefront of several residential and commercial development projects across the island. The Crescendo complex in Malabe is among the authority's key ongoing commitments to expanding liveable, affordable urban spaces for ordinary Sri Lankans.

With construction progressing steadily toward completion, prospective residents and stakeholders are watching the project closely, hopeful that it will deliver on its promise of providing accessible, modern housing in one of Colombo's most sought-after suburban corridors.

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C
Chamara Dissanayake 30 Jul 2026

finally UDA doing something useful instead of just demolishing things

H
Hashini Madushani 30 Jul 2026

middle income they say but wait for the price list lol

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Ishara Gunawardena 30 Jul 2026

exactly men, will be 30 million minimum and call it middle income

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