Free Lawyers Association Slams Rush to Raise Judicial Retirement Ages as Threat to Independence

The Free Lawyers Association of Sri Lanka has strongly condemned what it describes as a hasty and ill-considered move by the government to extend the retirement ages of judges, warning that such a step could seriously undermine the independence of the country's judiciary.

Association Raises Alarm Over Process

In a strongly worded statement, the organisation expressed deep concern that the proposal is being pushed forward without adequate consultation with the legal community, relevant stakeholders, or the broader public. The association stressed that any changes to the terms and conditions governing the tenure of judges must be approached with the utmost caution and transparency, given the fundamental role the judiciary plays in upholding the rule of law.

The Free Lawyers Association argued that rushing through such a significant constitutional or legislative amendment risks creating a perception — or the reality — that the executive branch is seeking greater influence over the courts by engineering a more favourable composition of the bench.

Judicial Independence at Stake

At the heart of the association's objections is the principle of judicial independence, which they say must remain insulated from political interference of any kind. Extending retirement ages, particularly if done selectively or without clear and objective criteria, could compromise public confidence in the impartiality of the courts, the group warned.

The association called on the government to immediately halt the process, engage in meaningful dialogue with the legal profession, and ensure that any reform to the judicial system is carried out through a transparent, inclusive, and constitutionally sound process.

Calls for Broader Consultation

The Free Lawyers Association urged the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders in the justice system to speak out against what they characterised as a move that prioritises political convenience over institutional integrity.

The group also called on members of parliament to scrutinise the proposal carefully before lending their support, reminding legislators of their constitutional duty to safeguard the separation of powers.

The controversy comes at a time when public trust in Sri Lanka's institutions remains fragile, and many legal professionals and civil society groups have been closely watching for any signs of executive overreach into the domain of the judiciary.

Related Video