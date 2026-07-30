Sri Lankan Parliament Faces Growing Threat of Cyber Attack, Authorities Warned

Security Experts Raise Alarm Over Parliament's Digital Vulnerabilities

Sri Lanka's Parliament is facing a heightened risk of a cyber attack, with concerns being raised over the security of the legislature's digital infrastructure and the potential consequences of a successful breach.

Security analysts and officials have flagged the vulnerability of parliamentary systems to malicious cyber intrusions, warning that such an attack could have serious implications for the functioning of the country's highest legislative body.

A Growing Global Concern Reaching Sri Lankan Shores

Cyber attacks targeting government institutions and legislative bodies have become an increasingly common threat worldwide, and Sri Lanka is not immune to this dangerous trend. Experts warn that state and non-state actors alike are growing more sophisticated in their methods, making even well-protected government networks susceptible to infiltration.

The warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka's government institutions are under pressure to modernise and digitise their operations, a process that, while improving efficiency, also exposes critical systems to new and evolving cyber threats.

Calls for Urgent Action

Authorities are being urged to take immediate steps to strengthen the cybersecurity framework protecting Parliament's networks and sensitive data. Key recommendations being discussed include:

Conducting a comprehensive audit of existing parliamentary IT infrastructure

Implementing advanced firewalls and intrusion detection systems

Training parliamentary staff to identify and respond to phishing and social engineering attacks

Establishing a dedicated cybersecurity response unit within Parliament

Protecting the digital integrity of Parliament is not merely a technical matter — it is a matter of national security and democratic accountability.

Broader Implications for National Security

A successful cyber attack on Parliament could expose confidential legislative data, communications between elected representatives, and sensitive government documents. Such a breach would not only compromise national security but could also undermine public trust in the country's democratic institutions.

Sri Lanka has experienced cyber incidents targeting government entities in the past, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated and robust national cybersecurity strategy that extends to all branches of government, including the legislature.

Stakeholders are calling on the relevant authorities to treat this warning with the seriousness it deserves and to act swiftly before a damaging attack occurs.