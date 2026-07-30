FIFA Launches Disciplinary Action Against Argentina Over World Cup Qualifier Misconduct

World football's governing body FIFA has opened formal disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and a number of its players following alleged violations that occurred during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Proceedings Initiated Against AFA and Players

FIFA confirmed that the disciplinary case was launched in response to multiple alleged breaches committed during the South American qualifying competition for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The proceedings target both the national football association as an administrative body and several individual players who are said to have been involved in the incidents under scrutiny. FIFA has not yet publicly disclosed the full details of each specific allegation at this stage of the process.

What This Means for Argentina

Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions having claimed the title in Qatar in 2022 under the captaincy of Lionel Messi, now face the prospect of sanctions should FIFA's disciplinary committee find the allegations substantiated.

Potential consequences could include fines, stadium bans, or suspensions for individual players, depending on the nature and severity of the breaches determined through the formal review process.

Process Yet to Conclude

It is important to note that the opening of disciplinary proceedings does not constitute a finding of guilt. The AFA and the players concerned will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations as the process moves forward through FIFA's established disciplinary framework.

FIFA is expected to release further details as the case progresses, and a final ruling will be issued upon completion of the proceedings.

Related Video