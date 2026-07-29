104 Low-Floor Buses Land in Sri Lanka Ahead of Lanka Metro Transit Launch

A fresh fleet of 104 low-floor buses procured for the much-anticipated Lanka Metro Transit project has arrived in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the country's public transport modernisation drive.

A New Chapter for Urban Commuters

The arrival of the buses signals meaningful progress in the government's efforts to overhaul the island's public transportation network. The Lanka Metro Transit project has been positioned as a key initiative aimed at providing commuters with a safer, more comfortable, and more accessible travel experience across major urban corridors.

Low-floor buses are widely regarded as a superior option for public transit, particularly for elderly passengers, differently-abled individuals, and those travelling with young children, as they eliminate the need to climb steep steps when boarding or alighting.

Upgrading the Island's Transit Network

The procurement of 104 such vehicles in a single consignment underscores the scale of ambition behind the Lanka Metro Transit project. Authorities have been working to bring modern, internationally benchmarked standards to Sri Lanka's bus transport sector, which has long faced criticism over ageing fleets and inconsistent service quality.

The new additions are expected to play a central role in the operational rollout of the project once formal services commence.

Further details regarding routes, timelines, and ticketing arrangements for the Lanka Metro Transit service are anticipated to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming weeks.

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