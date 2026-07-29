Christian Children in Sri Lanka Face Bullying and Discrimination, New Report Warns

A newly released report has raised serious concerns about the treatment of Christian children in Sri Lanka, revealing that many face persistent bullying and discrimination, often within the very institutions meant to nurture and protect them.

A Pattern of Targeting

According to the findings, Christian children across the island are being subjected to harassment and exclusionary behaviour from peers and, in some cases, from authority figures within school environments. The report highlights that such treatment is rooted in religious intolerance, with minority faith communities bearing a disproportionate burden of social hostility.

Incidents documented in the report paint a troubling picture of children being singled out for their beliefs, facing verbal abuse, social isolation, and in certain instances, more direct forms of intimidation. For many affected families, the school environment — which should represent a safe space for learning and growth — has instead become a source of anxiety and fear.

Minority Communities Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's Christian community, which makes up a minority of the country's population, has long reported tensions stemming from religious nationalism. The report underscores that children are increasingly caught in the crossfire of broader societal attitudes, with their formative years shaped by experiences of marginalisation.

Rights advocates have called on the Sri Lankan government and education authorities to take swift and decisive action to address religiously motivated bullying in schools. They argue that stronger enforcement of existing protections for religious minorities, combined with inclusive education policies, is urgently needed.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

Child welfare organisations and interfaith groups have echoed these concerns, urging school administrators to implement clear anti-discrimination frameworks and to foster environments of mutual respect and coexistence. They stress that failing to act sends a damaging message to minority communities that their children's wellbeing is not a priority.

Christian children reported facing verbal harassment based on their religious identity

Social exclusion and intimidation were among the forms of discrimination documented

Rights groups are calling for stronger government intervention and policy reform

Education authorities have been urged to introduce comprehensive anti-bullying measures

Sri Lanka's constitution guarantees freedom of religion, yet advocates argue that protections on paper have not translated into meaningful safety for minority communities on the ground. The report serves as a stark reminder that upholding those guarantees must begin in the classroom, where the values of a tolerant and inclusive society are either built or broken.

Rights advocates stress that every child, regardless of faith, deserves to learn in an environment free from fear and discrimination.

As discussions around religious coexistence continue at the national level, the welfare of Sri Lanka's most vulnerable — its children — must remain at the centre of any meaningful reform effort.