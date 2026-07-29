Bar Association Seeks Presidential Audience Following Justice Ministry Talks

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has formally requested a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, following a series of discussions the legal body held with the Minister of Justice.

The move signals that the BASL is seeking to escalate its concerns to the highest level of the executive, indicating that matters raised with the Justice Ministry may not have been fully resolved to the association's satisfaction.

Lawyers Push for Presidential Engagement

The Bar Association, which represents the interests of legal professionals across Sri Lanka, has long been regarded as a powerful voice on matters relating to the judiciary, the rule of law, and legal reform. By seeking a direct audience with President Dissanayake, the organisation appears determined to ensure its concerns receive attention at the very top of the government.

While the specific agenda items for the requested presidential meeting have not been fully disclosed, the BASL's decision to go beyond the Justice Ministry underscores the urgency with which the association views the outstanding issues.

A Pattern of Advocacy

The BASL has historically played an active role in engaging with successive governments on matters of judicial independence, legal policy, and constitutional affairs. Its latest outreach to the President follows what appears to have been preliminary — but insufficient — dialogue with the Justice Minister.

Political observers and members of the legal community will be watching closely to see whether the President agrees to the requested meeting and what outcomes may emerge from such a high-level engagement between the country's foremost lawyers' body and the nation's chief executive.

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