Sri Lanka Police Sound Alarm Over Fraudulent GovPay Websites and SMS Scams Targeting the Public

Sri Lanka Police have issued an urgent public warning about a growing wave of cybercrime targeting citizens through fake GovPay websites and deceptive SMS messages designed to steal personal and financial information.

What the Scam Involves

Fraudsters have been creating counterfeit versions of the official GovPay online payment platform, luring unsuspecting members of the public into entering sensitive details such as banking credentials and personal identification information. Alongside these bogus websites, scammers are also circulating fraudulent SMS messages that direct recipients to these fake portals.

Police Urge Caution

Authorities have called on the public to exercise extreme caution when accessing government payment platforms online. Police stressed the importance of verifying that any website used for official transactions is the legitimate, authorised portal before entering any personal or financial data.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links received via SMS or other digital channels.

How to Stay Safe

Always navigate directly to official government websites rather than clicking links received via SMS or email.

Double-check the website address carefully for any irregularities or misspellings before proceeding.

Never share banking passwords, PINs, or personal identification numbers through online forms accessed via SMS links.

Report any suspicious websites or messages to the nearest police station or relevant cybercrime authorities immediately.

Sri Lanka Police have urged anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to such a scam to contact law enforcement without delay. Investigations into these fraudulent activities are currently ongoing, and authorities remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice.