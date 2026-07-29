Fact Check: Viral Claim That Sri Lanka's Debt Surged From Rs. 22 Trillion to Rs. 34 Trillion Under Dissanayake Is Misleading

A claim circulating widely on social media alleges that Sri Lanka's national debt skyrocketed from Rs. 22 trillion to Rs. 34 trillion under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, implying a dramatic and dangerous accumulation of debt during his administration. However, a closer look at official government data tells a very different story.

What the Claim Says

The viral claim, which has been shared across multiple platforms, suggests that the Dissanayake-led government has been responsible for a staggering increase of approximately Rs. 12 trillion in public debt — a figure that, if true, would represent one of the most rapid debt expansions in Sri Lanka's recent history. Critics of the current administration have used this claim to argue that the government is worsening the country's already fragile fiscal position.

What the Official Data Actually Shows

According to official statistics, the debt figures being cited do not accurately reflect borrowings made under the current administration. Sri Lanka's public debt trajectory has been shaped over many years, with the bulk of the country's liabilities accumulated well before President Dissanayake assumed office. The jump in nominal debt figures largely reflects obligations inherited from previous administrations, restructuring adjustments, and the ongoing impact of the 2022 economic crisis.

The comparison being made in the viral posts does not account for the timeline or the origin of specific debt instruments, making the framing fundamentally misleading to the general public.

Context Matters: Sri Lanka's Debt History

Sri Lanka declared an unprecedented external debt default in April 2022 under then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, triggering the worst economic crisis in the nation's post-independence history. The country subsequently entered into negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and bilateral creditors to restructure its debt.

Debt accumulated significantly during the Rajapaksa era through large-scale infrastructure borrowings.

The 2022 crisis exposed deep structural imbalances in public finances built up over decades.

Debt restructuring processes can alter how liabilities are recorded and reported, affecting headline figures.

These factors mean that comparing raw debt figures across different time periods without proper context can produce highly misleading conclusions.

The Danger of Misleading Financial Claims

At a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a complex economic recovery under IMF oversight, the spread of inaccurate fiscal data poses a genuine risk. Public understanding of the country's debt situation directly influences investor confidence, policy debates, and democratic accountability.

Misrepresenting debt data — whether intentionally or through careless sharing — undermines the public's ability to make informed judgements about economic governance.

Citizens and media consumers are urged to consult official sources such as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Finance when evaluating claims about public debt, rather than relying on unverified social media posts.

Verdict

The claim that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government caused Sri Lanka's debt to rise from Rs. 22 trillion to Rs. 34 trillion is not supported by official data when examined in its proper context. The figures appear to conflate debt accumulated across multiple administrations and ignore the structural realities of Sri Lanka's ongoing debt restructuring process. The claim is, at best, misleading.