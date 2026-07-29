ICT and Financial Services Drive Strong Growth in Sri Lanka's Services Export Sector

Digital and Financial Sectors Emerge as Key Export Earners

Sri Lanka's services export sector is experiencing a notable upswing, with information and communication technology (ICT) and financial services emerging as the primary engines of growth, offering a promising signal for an economy that has been working steadily to rebuild its foreign exchange earnings.

ICT Sector Leading the Charge

The ICT industry has cemented its position as one of Sri Lanka's most valuable export contributors, drawing increased demand from international clients seeking cost-effective, high-quality digital solutions. The sector encompasses software development, business process outsourcing, and a range of technology-driven services that have gained considerable traction in global markets.

Sri Lanka's growing pool of skilled technology professionals, combined with competitive operating costs, has made the island an attractive destination for companies looking to outsource digital operations, helping to steadily build the country's reputation as a viable ICT hub in the South Asian region.

Financial Services Adding Momentum

Alongside ICT, the financial services segment has also played a significant role in bolstering Sri Lanka's services export figures. This includes a range of offerings such as accounting, financial consultancy, and related professional services that are increasingly being delivered to overseas clients.

The dual contribution of these two sectors underscores a broader structural shift in Sri Lanka's export economy, with services gradually gaining ground alongside traditional merchandise exports such as garments and tea.

A Positive Sign for Economic Recovery

For a country that endured a severe economic crisis in recent years, the growth of high-value services exports represents an encouraging development. Increased foreign exchange inflows from ICT and financial services help ease pressure on the country's balance of payments and support currency stability.

ICT services continue to attract international outsourcing contracts

Financial and professional services are expanding their global client base

Services exports are becoming a more significant component of Sri Lanka's overall export mix

Skilled human capital remains a key competitive advantage for both sectors

Policymakers and industry stakeholders are expected to continue prioritising investment in digital infrastructure and professional skills development to sustain and accelerate this momentum, positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive services export destination in the years ahead.