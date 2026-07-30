Japan-Funded Rs. 168 Million Port Health Office Opens at Colombo Port

A state-of-the-art five-storey Port Health Office, constructed with Japanese financial assistance worth Rs. 168 million, was officially inaugurated at the Port of Colombo in a ceremony marking a significant upgrade to Sri Lanka's maritime health infrastructure.

Minister Leads Inauguration Ceremony

Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa presided over the opening of the newly built facility, which is expected to strengthen health screening and disease prevention measures at one of South Asia's busiest and most strategically important ports.

A Boost to Port Health Capabilities

The new building replaces what had been an aging and inadequate facility, providing health officials with modern, purpose-built infrastructure to carry out their critical responsibilities. Port health offices play a vital role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases across international borders by monitoring crew members, passengers, and cargo arriving by sea.

The facility spans five storeys, offering significantly expanded working space for health personnel

Construction was funded through Japanese grant assistance totalling Rs. 168 million

The office is located within the premises of the Port of Colombo

Sri Lanka-Japan Cooperation

The project reflects the enduring development partnership between Sri Lanka and Japan, with Tokyo continuing to channel grant funding into key areas of public infrastructure across the island. Japan has long been a major bilateral development partner for Sri Lanka, contributing to projects spanning transport, health, and disaster resilience.

The inauguration of the Port Health Office is seen as a timely investment, particularly in the context of global health security concerns that have underscored the importance of robust port-of-entry health systems in recent years.

Related Video