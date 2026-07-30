Sri Lanka Army Mobilised to Battle Raging Wildfire Near Diyatalawa's Fox Hill

Troops Deployed as Flames Spread Across Mountain Range

Sri Lanka Army personnel have been called into action to help bring under control a wildfire that has broken out across a mountain range near Fox Hill in Diyatalawa, military sources confirmed.

The deployment of troops underscores the seriousness of the situation, with authorities moving swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading further across the rugged terrain in the hill country region.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Army units are working alongside other emergency response teams on the ground in a coordinated effort to contain the fire. The steep and difficult landscape in the Diyatalawa area has added to the challenges faced by those battling the flames.

Diyatalawa, a town situated in the Badulla District of Uva Province, is home to a prominent Army cantonment and is surrounded by mountainous terrain that is particularly vulnerable to wildfires, especially during dry weather conditions.

Authorities Urge Caution

Residents in the surrounding areas are being urged to remain vigilant and to cooperate fully with the security forces and emergency personnel on the ground. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage caused to vegetation and wildlife in the affected area.

Sri Lanka has seen a number of wildfires in its hill country and forested regions in recent years, often linked to dry spells and human activity, prompting growing concern among environmentalists and disaster management officials alike.

Further updates are expected from the military and relevant authorities as the firefighting operation continues.