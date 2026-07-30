Japan Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Over 100 Aftershocks Rattle Kyushu Region

Japan's south-western Kyushu region has been gripped by fear and uncertainty following a powerful earthquake that struck on Tuesday, with authorities confirming at least 13 fatalities as more than 100 aftershocks continue to shake the area.

Deadly Tremors Strike South-Western Japan

The initial earthquake, which hit the Kyushu region with significant force, has left communities devastated and rescue teams working around the clock to respond to the disaster. The death toll of at least 13 is expected to rise, as several individuals were reported to be in cardiac arrest — a term commonly used in Japanese preliminary emergency reporting before deaths are formally certified by medical authorities.

Relentless Aftershocks Add to the Danger

Since the main tremor struck on Tuesday, the region has recorded over 100 aftershocks, compounding the distress of already shaken residents and hampering rescue and recovery efforts. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that further significant aftershocks remain possible in the coming hours and days.

A Region on Edge

Japan, one of the world's most seismically active nations, is no stranger to powerful earthquakes. However, the scale of Tuesday's event and the persistent aftershock activity have placed enormous strain on local emergency services and infrastructure in the Kyushu region.

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead following the earthquake.

More than 100 aftershocks have been recorded since the initial strike.

Several victims were reported to be in cardiac arrest at the time of preliminary reporting.

Rescue teams are actively conducting search and recovery operations across affected areas.

The full extent of casualties and structural damage is still being assessed, as emergency crews work to reach those trapped or injured. Japan's government is expected to mobilise additional resources to assist the affected communities as the situation continues to develop.

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