De Villiers Raises Eyebrows Over India Star's Selection for Sri Lanka Test Series

Former South African batting legend AB de Villiers has expressed surprise at the selection of a prominent Indian player for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, suggesting the batter appeared to be struggling with his confidence heading into the assignment.

De Villiers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, weighed in on India's squad selection, questioning whether the player in question was in the right frame of mind to perform at the highest level of the game.

"I was a little surprised by the selection, to be honest. He looked low on confidence in his recent outings, and that is something that can be very difficult to shake off at Test level," De Villiers was quoted as saying.

The comments have sparked considerable debate within cricketing circles, particularly as India prepares for what promises to be a competitive Test series against Sri Lanka. Test cricket demands not only technical skill but also a strong mental foundation, and De Villiers' observations have raised legitimate questions about the selector's decision-making process.

For Sri Lanka, the series represents a significant opportunity on home soil, and any uncertainty within the Indian camp will be seen as an encouraging development. The hosts will be eager to capitalise on any vulnerabilities in the visiting side's batting lineup.

De Villiers, who remains a respected voice in world cricket following his illustrious international career, has previously been candid in his assessments of players across all nations. His latest remarks are expected to generate further discussion as both teams finalise their preparations ahead of the series.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be closely monitoring the situation, hopeful that any lack of form or confidence within India's ranks could give the home side a crucial edge when the two teams meet in what is expected to be a fiercely contested series.