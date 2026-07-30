Sri Lanka Customs Warns of Alarming New Tactic: Drug Smugglers Exploiting Children, Elderly and the Sick

Sri Lanka Customs has sounded the alarm over a disturbing new trend in drug trafficking, revealing that criminal networks are increasingly recruiting vulnerable individuals — including children, the elderly, and people suffering from serious medical conditions — to smuggle narcotics into the country.

A Calculated Strategy to Evade Detection

Officials say the shift in tactics appears to be a deliberate attempt by drug smuggling syndicates to exploit the sympathy and reduced scrutiny that customs officers may naturally extend to those who appear physically vulnerable or unwell. By placing narcotics on or within individuals least likely to raise suspicion, traffickers are finding new ways to slip through border controls.

The revelation has raised serious concerns among law enforcement authorities, who warn that no passenger profile should be automatically considered low-risk, regardless of age or apparent medical condition.

Children and the Sick Used as Unwitting or Coerced Couriers

Among the most troubling aspects of this emerging pattern is the use of minors and gravely ill patients as drug carriers. Authorities believe that in some cases these individuals may themselves be unaware they are being used as couriers, while in others they may have been coerced or manipulated by criminal handlers.

Children travelling with adults are being used to conceal narcotics in luggage or on their persons

Elderly travellers are reportedly being exploited due to their perceived innocence and the reluctance of officers to subject them to rigorous checks

Individuals with serious illnesses, including those travelling for medical treatment, are also being targeted by these networks

Customs Urges Heightened Vigilance

Sri Lanka Customs has urged its officers to maintain thorough and impartial screening procedures across all passenger categories, stressing that traffickers are counting on human empathy to circumvent standard protocols.

Drug trafficking networks are evolving rapidly, and their willingness to exploit the most vulnerable members of society reflects the ruthless nature of these criminal operations.

Authorities have also called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour observed at airports or other ports of entry. Citizens are being warned against accepting packages or luggage from strangers to carry through customs on their behalf, regardless of the circumstances presented to them.

A Growing Challenge for Border Security

The disclosure adds to the mounting pressure on Sri Lanka's border security apparatus as the country continues to battle an escalating drug crisis. Customs officials have pledged to adapt their detection methods and strengthen inter-agency cooperation in order to counter these increasingly sophisticated smuggling strategies.

Sri Lanka Customs has not disclosed specific details regarding recent arrests connected to this trend, but indicated that investigations are ongoing.