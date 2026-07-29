S&P Affirms Sri Lanka's 'CCC+/C' Sovereign Credit Ratings With Stable Outlook

Global rating agency maintains Sri Lanka's sovereign credit standing

Global credit rating agency S&P has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's sovereign credit ratings at 'CCC+/C', assigning a stable outlook to the island nation's financial standing. The announcement signals a degree of measured confidence in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery trajectory following one of the most severe financial crises in the country's post-independence history.

What the ratings mean

The 'CCC+' long-term and 'C' short-term ratings, while still in speculative territory, reflect the current realities of Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process and fiscal consolidation efforts. A stable outlook indicates that S&P does not anticipate an immediate change — either upward or downward — in these ratings in the near term.

For a country that defaulted on its external debt in 2022 for the first time in its history, maintaining a stable outlook represents a cautious but notable step in rebuilding credibility with international financial markets and investors.

Context of Sri Lanka's economic recovery

Sri Lanka has been working through a comprehensive debt restructuring programme supported by the International Monetary Fund, with the government undertaking a series of fiscal reforms aimed at restoring economic stability. These measures have included revenue-enhancing tax reforms, expenditure rationalisation, and efforts to rebuild foreign exchange reserves.

The country has also been engaged in negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors as part of its broader debt resolution framework, a process that remains critical to unlocking further financial support and restoring full access to international capital markets.

Significance for Sri Lanka

The S&P affirmation is likely to be closely watched by foreign investors, trade partners, and multilateral institutions monitoring Sri Lanka's reform progress. While the ratings remain at a low level, the stable outlook provides a degree of assurance that the country's economic fundamentals are not deteriorating further at this stage.

Sri Lanka's government and economic policymakers will nonetheless need to sustain reform momentum and demonstrate continued fiscal discipline if the country is to achieve future credit rating upgrades and re-establish itself as a credible destination for international investment.