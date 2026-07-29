Meteorology Department Issues Heat Index Warning for Eastern Province and Five Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a warm weather advisory for Wednesday, cautioning residents that dangerously high heat index levels are expected across the Eastern Province and several other districts around the country.

Areas Under the Heat Alert

The advisory covers the entirety of the Eastern Province, which includes Ampara, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee districts. In addition to the Eastern Province, five other districts across the island have also been placed under the warning as meteorologists anticipate significant heat build-up throughout the day.

What Is the Heat Index?

The heat index, commonly referred to as the "feels like" temperature, measures how hot conditions actually feel to the human body when both air temperature and humidity levels are taken into account. High heat index readings can pose serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with existing medical conditions.

Public Advisory

Authorities are urging members of the public to take the following precautions during the high-heat period:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors

Seek shade or air-conditioned environments where possible

Monitor the health of elderly relatives and young children closely

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to follow updates from the Department of Meteorology and heed all official guidance as conditions develop throughout the day.

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