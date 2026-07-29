President AKD Maps Out Seven National Priorities and Rs. 2 Trillion Development Push for 2027

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has laid out an ambitious national agenda for 2027, identifying seven key priorities that will guide the Government's economic and development strategy, backed by a planned capital expenditure of Rs. 2 trillion.

A Bold Vision for 2027

Addressing the nation, President Dissanayake outlined the broad framework through which the Government intends to accelerate Sri Lanka's economic recovery and long-term development. The priorities are designed to address structural challenges while laying the groundwork for sustainable growth across key sectors of the economy.

Seven Pillars of Progress

The President identified seven central focus areas that will shape policy direction and public investment over the coming period. While the Government has signalled that these priorities span a range of sectors critical to national development, the overarching goal remains strengthening economic resilience and improving the quality of life for all Sri Lankans.

Rs. 2 Trillion Capital Spending Plan

A cornerstone of the 2027 agenda is a planned capital spending programme amounting to Rs. 2 trillion. This significant public investment is expected to drive infrastructure development, stimulate economic activity, and create employment opportunities across the island.

President Dissanayake underscored that the Government's priorities for 2027 reflect a clear commitment to rebuilding the nation's economic foundations while ensuring that development reaches all communities.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, which has been navigating a path of economic stabilisation following the severe financial crisis of recent years. A capital expenditure plan of this scale signals the Government's intent to shift from austerity toward a more growth-oriented fiscal stance, while remaining mindful of ongoing debt restructuring commitments.

Political observers and economic analysts are expected to closely scrutinise the details of the seven priorities as further information is released, particularly with regard to how the Rs. 2 trillion will be allocated and the mechanisms through which the Government plans to finance the ambitious spending programme.

Further details on the specific priorities and the corresponding investment roadmap are anticipated to be made public in the coming days.