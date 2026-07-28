Justice Minister Dismisses NPP Division Claims Despite Lal Wijenayake's Objections

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has firmly rejected suggestions that the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government is facing internal divisions, even as senior party figure Lal Wijenayake publicly voiced objections to a key government proposal.

Minister Defends Government Unity

Speaking to the media, Minister Nanayakkara acknowledged that Wijenayake had raised concerns and registered his objections regarding the government's proposal, but stressed that this did not amount to a split or breakdown in consensus within the NPP administration.

The Justice Minister maintained that despite the differing opinion expressed by Wijenayake, the government had ultimately arrived at a collective agreement on the matter, characterising the episode as a routine part of democratic deliberation rather than evidence of serious internal discord.

Objections Raised, But Consensus Reached

Nanayakkara was keen to draw a distinction between an individual member voicing dissent and the broader government fracturing along factional lines. He indicated that healthy debate and the expression of differing viewpoints are a natural feature of governance, and that the NPP remained united in its direction and purpose.

The minister's remarks come amid heightened public and political scrutiny of the NPP government's internal cohesion, with opposition figures and commentators closely watching for any signs of fracture within the ruling alliance.

Wijenayake's public objections had drawn considerable attention, prompting questions about whether the NPP — which swept to power on a platform of clean, transparent governance — was beginning to show the kind of internal tensions that have historically plagued Sri Lankan governments.

Government Stands Firm

For his part, Minister Nanayakkara sought to put those concerns to rest, reaffirming that the government's decision-making process, while open to discussion, ultimately produced a unified outcome that all members of the administration are expected to stand behind.

Political observers will be watching closely to see whether Wijenayake's reservations resurface or whether the matter has been fully resolved within NPP ranks, as the government continues to navigate a demanding legislative and economic agenda.