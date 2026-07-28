Sri Lanka Does Not Need IMF-Proposed Additional Taxes at Present, Says Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe has stated that Sri Lanka does not currently require the introduction of two additional taxes proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), signalling a degree of pushback from the government against certain fiscal recommendations tied to the country's ongoing bailout programme.

IMF Proposals Under Review

The IMF had put forward proposals for two new tax measures as part of discussions surrounding Sri Lanka's economic recovery roadmap. However, Deputy Minister Abeysinghe indicated that the government does not see an immediate necessity to implement these measures at this stage, suggesting that the country's current revenue trajectory may be performing well enough to meet programme targets without resorting to further taxation.

Balancing Recovery and Public Burden

Sri Lanka has been navigating one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history, having entered into a bailout agreement with the IMF to stabilise its battered economy. While the programme has involved significant fiscal consolidation measures, including tax reforms already enacted in recent years, officials appear keen to avoid placing additional burdens on businesses and citizens where possible.

The Deputy Minister's remarks reflect a careful balancing act the government must maintain — satisfying the conditions of the IMF programme while remaining sensitive to the economic pressures still felt by ordinary Sri Lankans and the business community alike.

Significance for Entrepreneurs and Industry

For Sri Lanka's entrepreneurship and industrial sectors, the Deputy Minister's position is likely to be welcomed. Additional taxation could have dampened investor confidence and placed strain on small and medium enterprises still recovering from the economic downturn.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic stabilisation, the government's stance on this matter will be closely watched by both local stakeholders and international financial institutions in the months ahead.

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