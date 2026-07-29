Sri Lanka to Mark National Integrity Week 2026 Under Theme of Building a Cleaner Nation

Sri Lanka is set to observe National Integrity Week 2026 under the theme "A Culture of Integrity – A Clean Sri Lanka," reaffirming the country's commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct across all levels of society.

A Nation-Wide Call for Honest Conduct

The initiative signals a renewed national effort to embed integrity as a core value within public institutions, the private sector, and everyday civil life. The chosen theme reflects a broader vision of transforming Sri Lanka into a society where corruption is not merely penalised but is fundamentally rejected through cultural change.

National Integrity Week serves as an annual platform to raise public awareness about the damaging effects of corruption and to inspire citizens, officials, and organisations alike to uphold the highest standards of honesty and good governance.

Why Integrity Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced significant challenges related to corruption and mismanagement in recent years, making events such as this all the more relevant. Advocates and reform groups argue that building a genuine culture of integrity — rather than relying solely on legal enforcement — is essential to achieving lasting progress.

Promoting ethical behaviour in public service and government institutions

Encouraging transparency and accountability in the private sector

Empowering citizens to report and resist corrupt practices

Educating the younger generation on the value of honest conduct

A Vision for a Cleaner Future

A culture of integrity cannot be built overnight, but every week dedicated to this cause brings Sri Lanka one step closer to the clean and just society its people deserve.

National Integrity Week 2026 is expected to feature a range of public engagements, awareness programmes, and institutional activities aimed at galvanising support for anti-corruption efforts from all corners of the island.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery and democratic strengthening, events like National Integrity Week serve as timely reminders that sustainable development must be built on a foundation of trust, fairness, and moral responsibility.