President Dissanayake Grills Police on Drug Valuation Methods During Anti-Narcotics Briefing

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has raised pointed questions over the methodology used by Sri Lanka Police to determine the estimated street value of drugs seized during anti-narcotics operations, signalling a closer presidential scrutiny of law enforcement practices in the country's ongoing war against drugs.

President Challenges Official Estimates

During a briefing with senior police officials, President Dissanayake pressed authorities to explain the basis on which they arrive at the monetary figures frequently announced to the public following large-scale drug busts. The President's questioning reflects growing concern at the highest levels of government over the transparency and accuracy of such valuations, which are routinely cited in official statements and media releases.

The street value figures attached to seized narcotics have long been a prominent feature of police press conferences in Sri Lanka, often running into hundreds of millions or even billions of rupees. However, the precise formula or market data used to support these numbers has rarely been made public or subjected to independent scrutiny.

Broader Push for Accountability in Drug Enforcement

President Dissanayake's intervention is being seen as part of his administration's broader push to strengthen accountability within state institutions, including the police service. Since assuming office, the President has made combating the drug menace one of his government's key priorities, while simultaneously emphasising the need for credible and evidence-based reporting by enforcement agencies.

Critics and civil society groups have previously noted that inflated or inconsistently calculated street value figures can distort public understanding of the scale of drug seizures and may undermine confidence in official data. By raising these concerns directly with police leadership, the President appears to be demanding greater rigour in how such information is compiled and communicated.

Police Yet to Publicly Respond

As of the time of this report, the Sri Lanka Police had not issued a formal public response detailing their valuation methodology or outlining any planned changes to how seized drug values are calculated and reported. It remains to be seen whether the President's intervention will lead to a standardised, transparent framework for such assessments going forward.

The development is likely to prompt wider debate about policing standards and data integrity at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a serious and evolving narcotics challenge affecting communities across the island.

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