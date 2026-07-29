NPP-Linked Legal Group Backs Judicial Reform Push, Accuses Politicians of Obstructing Anti-Corruption Drive

Lawyers for Public Mandate Organisation Stands Behind Government's Court Reform Plan

The Lawyers for Public Mandate (LPM) Organisation, a legal body affiliated with the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, has come out strongly in defence of the administration's proposed judicial reforms, pointing the finger at politicians with outstanding corruption cases as the driving force behind opposition to the initiative.

Allegations of Self-Interested Resistance

The LPM has alleged that a significant portion of the resistance to the proposed reforms stems from politicians who themselves face unresolved corruption charges and who stand to benefit from keeping the existing judicial framework intact. The organisation argues that these individuals have a vested interest in undermining any structural changes that could lead to more efficient and transparent delivery of justice.

The group's position adds a sharp political dimension to what has become one of the more contentious policy debates in Sri Lanka's current legislative climate, with critics and supporters of the reforms trading accusations over the true motivations behind their respective stances.

Reform Proposal Under Scrutiny

The government's judicial reform proposal has attracted considerable attention since it was first floated, with supporters arguing that the Sri Lankan justice system is in urgent need of modernisation to address longstanding issues including case backlogs, delays in prosecution, and perceived vulnerabilities to political interference.

Opponents, however, have raised concerns about the potential impact of the proposed changes on judicial independence, warning that reforms pushed through without adequate consultation could do more harm than good to the rule of law in the country.

LPM Calls for Public Support

The Lawyers for Public Mandate Organisation has urged the broader public and civil society to support the reform drive, framing it as a necessary step toward accountability and good governance. The group maintains that those genuinely committed to fighting corruption should welcome rather than obstruct efforts to strengthen the legal and judicial infrastructure of the country.

The debate over judicial reform is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the government moves forward with consultations and potential legislative action surrounding the proposal.