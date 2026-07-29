Sri Lanka Treasury Bill Yields Edge Lower as Central Bank Offloads Rs. 140 Billion

Sri Lanka's Treasury bill market recorded a modest decline in yields at the latest auction, with the government successfully selling Rs. 140 billion worth of short-term debt instruments, according to official data.

Yields Trending Downward

The dip in Treasury bill yields signals easing pressure on short-term borrowing costs for the government, a development that economists and market observers have been closely watching as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery path following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

Treasury bills, which are issued by the government through the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, serve as a key instrument for raising short-term funds to meet public expenditure requirements. A fall in yields generally indicates stronger demand from investors and improved confidence in the country's fiscal position.

Rs. 140 Billion Successfully Raised

The government managed to raise the full Rs. 140 billion on offer at the auction, reflecting healthy appetite among institutional investors and commercial banks for short-term sovereign debt. Strong subscription levels at Treasury bill auctions are often viewed as a positive indicator of market liquidity and investor sentiment toward government securities.

Broader Economic Significance

The gradual softening of yields comes against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to stabilise its public finances under the International Monetary Fund's extended fund facility programme. Lower borrowing costs could provide some breathing room for the Treasury as it manages its debt obligations and day-to-day government expenditure.

Market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming auctions to determine whether the downward trend in yields is sustained, which could further ease the cost of domestic debt servicing for the Sri Lankan government in the months ahead.