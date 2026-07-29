Bar Association of Sri Lanka Calls Special General Meeting Over Judicial Retirement Age Debate

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has convened a Special General Meeting at its headquarters in Colombo to address the contentious issue of the mandatory retirement age for judges in the country's judiciary.

A Matter of Judicial Significance

The special gathering, held at the BASL's Colombo premises, brings together members of the legal fraternity to deliberate on a subject that has drawn considerable attention from both the legal community and the broader public in Sri Lanka.

The retirement age of judges has long been a topic of debate within legal and political circles, with questions raised about whether current provisions adequately serve the interests of the judiciary and the administration of justice in the island nation.

Legal Community Weighs In

The Bar Association, which serves as the primary representative body for legal professionals in Sri Lanka, has taken a proactive stance by calling its members together to discuss and formulate a collective position on the matter.

Such special general meetings are convened by the BASL when issues of significant national and professional importance demand urgent attention and a unified response from the legal community.

The outcome of today's meeting is expected to shape the association's formal stance on any proposed changes to judicial retirement provisions, with members anticipated to engage in robust discussion before arriving at a resolution.

Sri Lanka's legal community has historically played a vital role in safeguarding judicial independence, and the BASL's decision to address this issue through a special meeting underscores the gravity with which the association views the matter.

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