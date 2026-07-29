Police Officer Dies After Shooting Himself With Service Weapon

A police officer has died after shooting himself with his own service firearm, authorities have confirmed.

The tragic incident, which resulted in the death of the officer, has raised fresh concerns about the mental wellbeing of personnel within Sri Lanka's police service.

Details surrounding the circumstances that led the officer to take his own life remain under investigation. The police department has not yet issued a comprehensive official statement addressing the specifics of the case, including the identity of the deceased or the location where the incident took place.

A Recurring Concern

This incident is not an isolated one. Sri Lanka has witnessed a number of cases over recent years in which police officers have used their service weapons to take their own lives, prompting calls from mental health advocates and civil society groups for greater psychological support to be extended to law enforcement personnel.

Officers in the Sri Lanka Police force are known to operate under significant stress, often dealing with demanding working conditions, long hours, and limited access to structured mental health resources.

Calls for Institutional Support

Mental health professionals have repeatedly urged the authorities to implement formal counselling and psychological support programmes within the police service to help officers cope with occupational pressures before they reach a crisis point.

The Sri Lanka Police and relevant authorities are expected to conduct a full inquiry into the circumstances of the officer's death. Further details are anticipated to be released as the investigation progresses.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek assistance from a qualified mental health professional or contact a local support service.