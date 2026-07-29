Sri Lanka Navy Nets 12 Suspects in Major Sea Cucumber Smuggling Bust Off Mannar Coast

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 12 suspects and confiscated over 14,000 sea cucumbers in a significant anti-smuggling operation conducted in the waters off Mannar, authorities confirmed.

Large-Scale Operation Targets Illegal Trade

Naval personnel launched the targeted operation following intelligence gathered on illegal sea cucumber harvesting and smuggling activity in the region. The haul of more than 14,000 sea cucumbers represents one of the more substantial seizures of the marine organism recorded in recent times along Sri Lanka's northern coastline.

The 12 individuals taken into custody are believed to have been directly involved in the collection and trafficking of the protected marine species. All suspects were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

A Protected Species Under Threat

Sea cucumbers are classified as a protected marine species in Sri Lanka due to their ecological importance in maintaining the health of seabed ecosystems. Despite legal restrictions on their harvest and export, demand from overseas markets — particularly in parts of Asia where they are considered a delicacy and used in traditional medicine — continues to fuel an underground trade.

Mannar, situated along Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, has long been identified as a hotspot for illegal marine smuggling activity, owing to its proximity to international sea routes.

Navy Reaffirms Commitment to Marine Protection

The Sri Lanka Navy has in recent years intensified patrols along coastal waters to crack down on the illicit trade of protected marine life. Officials reiterated that operations of this nature will continue as part of the broader national effort to safeguard the country's marine biodiversity and enforce environmental laws.

The seized sea cucumbers and related evidence have been placed under the custody of the relevant fisheries and wildlife authorities, who will oversee the legal process going forward.