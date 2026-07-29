Russia Files Terrorism Facilitation Charges Against Telegram Founder Pavel Durov

Moscow Moves Against Messaging App Mogul

Russian authorities have filed criminal charges against Pavel Durov, the founder of the widely used encrypted messaging platform Telegram, accusing him of facilitating terrorist activities through his platform.

The charges mark a significant escalation in the long-running tensions between the Russian government and Durov, who has frequently clashed with state authorities over Telegram's refusal to hand over user data and comply with content removal requests.

A Troubled Relationship with Moscow

Durov, who originally founded the Russian social network VKontakte before selling his stake and eventually leaving Russia, has long been viewed with suspicion by the Kremlin. Telegram, which boasts hundreds of millions of users worldwide, has become a critical communications tool — used by everyone from ordinary citizens to political activists and, authorities allege, extremist groups.

Russian prosecutors contend that Durov knowingly allowed the platform to be exploited by terrorist organisations, enabling them to coordinate and communicate without interference from law enforcement.

Global Implications for Tech Platforms

The charges against Durov come amid growing pressure from governments around the world on encrypted communication platforms to cooperate more closely with national security and law enforcement agencies. Critics, however, warn that such demands pose serious risks to privacy and freedom of expression.

Durov has previously defended Telegram's privacy-first approach, arguing that weakening encryption or providing backdoor access to governments would fundamentally compromise the safety of millions of legitimate users.

The development is being closely watched by the international technology and civil liberties communities, as its outcome could set a significant precedent for how encrypted platforms are regulated and held legally accountable across the globe.

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