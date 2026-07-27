Sri Lankan Airlines Under Fire Over Vanity Expansion, Spiralling Costs and Leadership Crisis

National carrier faces growing criticism from multiple fronts

Sri Lankan Airlines is facing mounting pressure from critics, analysts and industry observers who are raising serious concerns about what they describe as ego-driven fleet and route expansion plans, rapidly escalating maintenance costs, and a prolonged vacuum at the top of the organisation following the absence of a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Expansion plans questioned as financially reckless

The airline's ambitious expansion programme has drawn sharp criticism from those who argue the national carrier is prioritising prestige over fiscal prudence. Critics contend that decisions to expand routes and grow the fleet appear to be motivated more by national pride and institutional ego than by sound commercial logic, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating a fragile economic recovery following its historic financial crisis.

Observers warn that expanding operations without a solid revenue foundation risks deepening the airline's already substantial financial burden, which has long been a drain on the Sri Lankan taxpayer.

Maintenance costs raising red flags

Soaring maintenance expenditure has emerged as another area of serious concern. Industry insiders suggest that the cost of keeping the airline's ageing and mixed fleet airworthy has grown significantly, placing additional strain on an operation that has historically struggled to achieve consistent profitability. Critics argue that without urgent structural reform and tighter cost controls, these expenses will continue to accumulate unchecked.

Leadership vacuum deepens uncertainty

Perhaps most critically, Sri Lankan Airlines continues to operate without a permanent CEO, a situation that observers say is undermining strategic decision-making and institutional stability at a crucial juncture for the carrier.

The absence of confirmed top-level leadership has left many within the aviation and business communities questioning who is ultimately accountable for the direction the airline is taking, and whether major decisions — including the contested expansion plans — are being made with adequate oversight and long-term vision.

Calls for accountability and reform

Stakeholders are increasingly calling on the government, as the airline's principal shareholder, to intervene decisively by:

Appointing a qualified and experienced permanent CEO without further delay

Subjecting expansion plans to rigorous independent financial scrutiny

Implementing a transparent cost-reduction strategy targeting maintenance and operational overheads

Ensuring the airline's commercial decisions are insulated from political and reputational considerations

Sri Lankan Airlines has for decades been a symbol of national identity, but repeated cycles of mismanagement and political interference have kept it from realising its commercial potential. For many Sri Lankans still feeling the pain of the economic crisis, the prospect of further taxpayer-funded losses at the national carrier is one they are no longer willing to accept without answers.

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