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Homagama Special Investigations Unit Chief Taken Into Custody

27 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Homagama Special Investigations Unit Chief Taken Into Custody

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Homagama Special Investigations Unit has been arrested, authorities have confirmed, sending shockwaves through local law enforcement circles.

The arrest of the senior police officer marks a significant development in efforts to maintain accountability and integrity within Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies. The OIC, who headed the specialised investigations unit in the Homagama area, was taken into custody following proceedings that targeted his conduct in an official capacity.

Arrest Raises Accountability Questions

The detention of a senior officer leading a unit specifically tasked with investigations is particularly notable, as it raises serious questions about oversight mechanisms within the police service. Special Investigations Units are generally responsible for handling sensitive and complex cases, making the integrity of their leadership critically important.

The Homagama area, situated within the Western Province, falls under a jurisdiction that has seen increased scrutiny of law enforcement practices in recent times.

Investigation Ongoing

Further details regarding the specific charges or circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been fully disclosed by the relevant authorities. Investigations into the matter are understood to be continuing.

The arrest underscores the importance of holding all members of the police force, regardless of rank or position, to the highest standards of professional conduct and legal compliance. Sri Lanka's law enforcement leadership is yet to issue an official public statement addressing the incident.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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R
Roshan Bandara 27 Jul 2026

finally someone got caught. how many more are hiding though

N
Nadeesha Kumari 27 Jul 2026

exactly, this is just the tip bro

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