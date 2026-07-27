Referendum Required to Change Superior Court Judges' Tenure, Says Namal Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has declared that any move to extend the tenure of Superior Court judges cannot be decided by the government alone — it must be put directly to the Sri Lankan people through a referendum.

Rajapaksa made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Ja-Ela, where he challenged the current administration over what he described as attempts to push through significant constitutional changes without adequate public consultation or democratic oversight.

A Matter for the People

The SLPP parliamentarian argued that alterations to the tenure of judges serving in the country's Superior Courts are not a matter of routine legislative business. He maintained that such a fundamental change to the judiciary touches the very foundations of Sri Lanka's constitutional order, and therefore requires the explicit consent of the public through a direct vote.

Rajapaksa's position reflects a broader concern within opposition circles that critical institutional reforms are being pursued without sufficient transparency or adherence to the proper constitutional processes.

Opposition Scrutiny Intensifies

The comments come at a time of heightened political debate surrounding judicial independence and the relationship between the executive and the courts in Sri Lanka. Opposition figures have been closely monitoring government proposals that could affect the structure and functioning of the island's judicial institutions.

By calling for a referendum, Rajapaksa is invoking one of the most powerful mechanisms available under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework — a process that would require the government to seek a direct public mandate before implementing any such change.

The SLPP, which remains one of the more prominent opposition forces in Parliament following the 2024 elections, has signalled its intention to hold the ruling administration accountable on issues it deems critical to democratic governance and institutional integrity.

No immediate response from the government regarding Rajapaksa's referendum call had been issued at the time of reporting.