Mass Pilgrimage to Kataragama Raising Serious Ecological Alarms in Yala and Kumana

The annual Kataragama Pada Yatra, one of Sri Lanka's most revered spiritual pilgrimages, is drawing growing concern from environmentalists and wildlife authorities as surging participant numbers threaten to cause lasting damage to the ecologically sensitive Yala and Kumana national parks.

A Sacred Tradition Under Modern Pressure

What has for centuries been a deeply meaningful religious journey undertaken by devoted pilgrims on foot is now attracting tens of thousands of participants each year, transforming the nature of the event in ways that many conservationists argue the surrounding wilderness simply cannot sustain.

The pilgrimage route passes through or alongside protected buffer zones that form part of the Yala-Kumana ecosystem — one of the most biodiverse regions in South Asia, home to leopards, elephants, sloth bears, and a vast range of bird species, many of which are endemic to Sri Lanka.

Ecological Damage Mounting

Wildlife conservation groups have raised alarm over a range of environmental impacts associated with the pilgrimage, including:

Widespread littering and solid waste accumulation along forest trails and water sources

Disturbance to wildlife habitats and breeding grounds during a critical period in the seasonal calendar

Destruction of ground vegetation caused by the movement of large crowds through sensitive areas

Illegal campfires and the use of wood from protected forests for cooking and shelter

Disruption to the natural behaviour of wild animals, particularly elephants and leopards

Conservationists Sound the Alarm

Conservationists warn that without urgent intervention, the cumulative ecological damage caused by the rapidly expanding pilgrimage could prove irreversible, undermining decades of wildlife protection efforts in the region.

Experts point out that while the spiritual significance of the Pada Yatra must be respected, the sheer scale of participation in recent years has fundamentally altered the character of the event, creating pressures that are more akin to those of a mass tourism event than a traditional religious observance.

Calls for Regulated Management

Environmental advocates and wildlife officials are calling on the government, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, and religious authorities to work together to introduce structured management measures. These include imposing participant limits, establishing designated waste disposal points, enforcing strict no-fire policies, and deploying additional wildlife rangers along the pilgrimage corridor during the event period.

There is also a growing call for broader public awareness campaigns that encourage pilgrims to observe environmentally responsible conduct as an extension of the spiritual values the pilgrimage is meant to embody.

A Delicate Balance

Sri Lanka has long prided itself on its commitment to wildlife conservation, with the Yala-Kumana corridor recognised internationally as a site of exceptional ecological importance. Authorities now face the challenging task of preserving both the cultural integrity of the Kataragama Pada Yatra and the irreplaceable natural heritage through which it passes — a balance that, conservationists warn, is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

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